GSP: 2 people killed, another 'seriously injured' after fiery crash at Lenox Road

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia State Patrol said two people were killed and another person was "seriously injured" in a fiery crash Friday morning at the intersection of GA 400 North at Lenox road.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m., when a trooper attempted to stop an Audi on I-85N for allegedly speeding.
The driver was heading north and exited GA 400 at Lenox road, where the driver cut across the intersection and hit a concrete wall, overturned and caught on fire, according to GSP.
GSP said the trooper was able to extinguish the flames.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction is assisting GSP in the investigation.
The names of the two people killed in the crash have not yet been released. 11Alive will provide updates as we receive them.