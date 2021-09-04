GSP: 2 people killed, another 'seriously injured' after fiery crash at Lenox Road

Officials say an Audi was fleeing a traffic stop, when the driver drove across the intersection, hit a concrete wall, overturned and caught on fire.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia State Patrol said two people were killed and another person was "seriously injured" in a fiery crash Friday morning at the intersection of GA 400 North at Lenox road.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m., when a trooper attempted to stop an Audi on I-85N for allegedly speeding.

The driver was heading north and exited GA 400 at Lenox road, where the driver cut across the intersection and hit a concrete wall, overturned and caught on fire, according to GSP.

GSP said the trooper was able to extinguish the flames.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction is assisting GSP in the investigation.