HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect after two officers were shot in Henry County Thursday afternoon.

According to Henry County spokesperson Melissa Robinson, officers were called to the home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge after a woman opened the garage door and saw blood on the floor.

Two officers were shot after responding, according to Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in "serious" condition, Smith said.

Police activity initially blocked traffic on northbound I-75 at the Hudson Bridge in Henry County but all lanes are now open.

As of 2 p.m., a large police presence was seen outside the home as authorities continued to negotiate with the "barricaded gunman" inside.

Danielle Woodruff said her cousin, a 39-year-old pregnant woman, is at the home trying to negotiate with the suspect. The woman's 15-year-old son is in the home and William said the suspect held a gun to his head, according to Woodruff. The pregnant woman is currently outside the home and trying to get the man to come outside.

Danielle Woodruff,39

A neighbor who spoke with media said that the activity came as a surprise.

"It was shocking, my street is very quiet," she said. "This is a very quiet neighborhood."

Neighbor on Flippin Road

MARTA tweeted that streetcar service was delayed but service was back to normal before 12:30 p.m.

EMS units were seen arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. One officer was transported by ground, another was taken by air, Smith said.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted that her department has not been called to respond as of yet.

According to the GBI, this is the 28th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.

ANOTHER HENRY COUNTY INCIDENT

Henry County Police has seen a lot of loss over the past year. In December, Officer Michael Smith was shot and killed after responding to reports of a belligerent man at a dentist's office.

Locust Grove officer Chase Maddox was killed and Henry County Deputy Sid Callaway was shot on Feb. 9, 2018.

In November, a juvenile justice officer was shot while transporting a 15-year-old in Henry County after the teen reached for her weapon. The officer and suspect both survived the shooting.

This is a developing story - refresh often for developments.