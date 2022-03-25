Two rushed to hospital after small plane crashes in Barrow County

Barrow EMS said one of the two people had to be airlifted.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were rushed to the hospital on Friday after a plane crashed in Barrow County.

Barrow County Emergency Management Services told 11Alive the small plane wrecked on Giles Road about a mile away from the airport in Winder, Georgia before bursting into flames.

Two people were injured in the incident. One of them was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other had to be airlifted, according to Barrow EMS.

Authorities have not given an update on their conditions at this time.