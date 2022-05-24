Two sets of twins graduating as valedictorians, salutatorians from CHS, LVHS

In a unique ﬁnal ranking outcome, both high schools will have fraternal twin sisters taking the ﬁrst and second top spots in their respective graduating classes.

The San Angelo Independent School District said in a unique ﬁnal ranking outcome, both SAISD high schools will have fraternal twin sisters taking the ﬁrst and second top spots in their respective graduating classes.

Central High School's val and sal

Gracie Barker, is the valedictorian for CHS, and Ellie Barker, the salutatorian.

“We’ve been competing against each other for a long time, healthy competition, not like sabotage-each-other competition,” Gracie said in a release from the district. “We've always pushed each other to do better. We never really thought about it as an option that we would work hard.”

The girls said a running family joke is that one of the girls will often be the ﬁrst to do something, and then the other will improve upon it - like in taking ﬁrst steps as a child, one was ﬁrst to do it, then the other went further and when one lost a tooth ﬁrst, then the other lost two teeth in one week.

Gracie recently won the state title in UIL Ready Writing for 6A and is active in speech and debate, which she attributes to helping her to be a more eﬀective communicator.

Ellie is a Lady Cat varsity soccer player who is self-described as very organized, type A personality and interested in health and ﬁtness. The girls share a commitment to hard work in their studies, but do note diﬀerences in how they approach studies and what they’re passionate about, the release said.

“She’s more very-organized. I’m more go with the ﬂow. She’s more sports oriented, and I really care more about social justice issues. I’m a debater, so I work really hard at being an eﬀective communicator,” Gracie said. “She gets on the ﬁeld, and that’s how she works out her aggression and I just talk - a lot [in debate].”

After graduating, the girls will head to rival Texas colleges. Gracie will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in political communication. She plans to attend law school after undergraduate studies, and may one day be an environmental lawyer.

Ellie will head to College Station to attend Texas A&M University where she will major in biomedical engineering. She said she likes dual options for that major to pursue medical school and be a doctor or, alternatively, stick to engineering like working in prosthetics.

Saturday, the twins will walk the graduation stage and co-deliver a speech, a moment they’ve been preparing for and are happy to be doing together, the release said.

“I think it’s super special to be sharing this with Gracie… It’s super special for our parents, especially, because they’re so proud of all our accomplishments and that we get to do this together,” Ellie said.

Lake View High School val and sal

Landy Williams is the valedictorian for LVHS and Lexie Williams, the salutatorian.

In the release, Landy said about their ﬁnal top rankings, “Being one and two together is really cool. Having a big accomplishment like this to share is unbelievable.”

Landy was a leader in the Chief band and participated in sports including basketball, which she attributes to developing skills such as leadership, collaboration, teamwork and time management. Lexie was also a leader in LVHS band and played sports such as basketball and softball too. She noted both band and sports impacted her high school experience positively.

When asked what she will miss most about Lake View, Landy said, “I will miss all the activity and involvement, like sports and band. I’ll also miss all the teachers and the community - even though we’re a 4A, it feels like a small 2-3A. Everybody knows you and makes sure to say hi.”

Landy will attend Texas A&M University where she will major in nutrition and be in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie band as an alto saxophonist. She plans to be a sports nutritionist.

Lexie will attend Abilene Christian University and major in education and math. She plans to be a high school math teacher.

“Ever since I was little, I loved helping others. It's just been a dream of mine to become a teacher. I’ve loved all my teachers, and they’ve helped me so much. I want to do that for others,” Lexie said, later pointing to her fifth grade teacher at Holiman Elementary, Ms. Nestler, as an inspiration who helped her to discover her love for math.

The girls said they will miss the little things they do together when they head to their diﬀerent colleges in the fall, from sports and school to family time at home like watching movies and walking their family dog.

And, although being a twin can have its positives and negatives, Lexie said one aspect she loves is the close relationship, “You have an automatic best friend when you have a twin. They’re always there for you.”

And like a true best friend, she already has plans to join her parents on a trip to visit College Station for an Aggie home football game to watch sister Landy on her ﬁrst step oﬀ with the Aggie Band.

Central's graduation ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.