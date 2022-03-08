Two 16-year-olds killed in White County car wreck

The White County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were killed early Tuesday morning in a wreck in White County, the sheriff's office said.

The White County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that it happened shortly after midnight, with the car found having "left the roadway and overturned several times" on Duncan Bridge Road, just north of Pless Road.

The sheriff's office identified both victims as 16-year-old boys from Habersham County. One of the boys was from Cornelia, and the other from Baldwin.

The Cornelia teen was found "behind the wheel and unresponsive" when deputies got to the car. The sheriff's office said he died on the way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The passenger died at the crash the sheriff's office said.

A patrol deputy said they saw the car speeding northbound on Duncan Bridge Road and then didn't stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 254.

The deputy at that time "activated his emergency lights in an attempt to catch-up to the vehicle, but quickly resumed normal operations once he realized he had lost sight of the vehicle."

The car was then later found about three miles down Duncan Bridge Road.