'My baby is gone' | Mom mourns death of son, his best friend after Gwinnett shooting

The mother decided to speak out after two teens were gunned down in park.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members said the two teens killed in a neighborhood park in Gwinnett County overnight were close friends. The pain has left them heartbroken.

"I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m confused, I want answers," Debra McCoy said, who is the mother of one of the victims.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Gwinnett County Police said they received a call about shots fired at a waterfront park on Lake Drive. Maps show that the street runs along Norris Lake. When officers arrived, they said they found the bodies of 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds and 17-year-old John Pendrack.

Gwinnett County Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed the teens.

Aiden's mother, McCoy, said the teens were best friends.

"Him and his best friend, John, always ran around together," McCoy said.

Just hours after McCoy got the call that Aiden was found shot to death, she went out to where it happened.

"He used to hang out at the table they shot him at," she said. "Him and his buddies they felt safe and comfortable here."

McCoy added, "This is where they used to hang out, and this is where they died because somebody decided to take their life for whatever reason."

McCoy said this is the worst thing a parent could ever have to go through.

"My baby’s gone, my baby’s not here anymore," she said. "He didn’t have a chance to freaking grow up and be whatever wonderful thing he was gonna be."

She said the shooting doesn't make sense and wants the shooter brought to justice.

"These were children, they were babies and you took their lives and you don't deserve to live,” said McCoy.