OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Rescue crews will begin recovery operations Saturday morning for two teenagers who are presumed missing in Oconee County.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook stating to be searching for two 18-year-old boys who were thought to be "under the water" at The Falls of Oconee near Barber Creek. Officials said the incident began around 3:45 p.m.

At 9 p.m. Sheriff Berry advised the DNR Rangers on the scene to begin recovery operations on Saturday. According to the post, one of the teens apparently fell from the dam below the old Puritan rope mill and the second teen attempted to rescue him.

Multiple witnesses told officials there were several other rescue attempts but were unsuccessfully made.

Officials said the creek is at critically high levels due to the constant rain over the last week causing deep and extremely dangerous conditions.

Barber Creek is the boundary line between Clarke and Oconee Counties. The "beachside" is located in Oconee County. The area near the dam and surrounding beach attract many young people during the summer months even though it is a fenced off area, officials said.

The area is just south of Athens, Georgia and the recent rain has caused local waterways to swell across the state.

No names have been released.

"We are asking gawkers to stay away," a Facebook post reads.

