Two teens shot, one person killed in southeast Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting where two teens were shot and at least one person was killed at an apartment complex on Boulevard.

Police tell 11Alive that the teens were allegedly breaking into cars when someone fired, hitting them.

They somehow managed to make it back home on New Town Circle, where help was called for them.

At this time, it is unclear whether the person killed is one of the two teens.