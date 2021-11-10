2 teens, 2 adults identified as victims killed in fiery DeKalb plane crash

Two of the people in the crash have been identified as a CEO and his daughter.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his young daughter are among the four victims, now identified, killed when a plane went down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and burst into flames on Friday.

Patrick L. Bailey, with the DeKalb County Medical Examiners Office, confirmed with 11Alive 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, 42-year-old Lauren Harrington, 14-year-old Allison Rosen, and 13-year-old Julia Smith died when the tragic wreck happened.

According to the JD Rosen Foundation, Jonathan Rosen is the financial literacy organization's founder and CEO of Entaire Global Companies, and he had a passion for raising awareness of the importance of financial literacy for children.

"He was truly a remarkable man," the organization said.

A funeral service will be held for Jonathan and Allison "Allie" Rosen on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park, according to an obituary. The service will be streamed live online. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jonathan David Rosen Family Foundation Wealthy Habits online.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Daniel Boggs said the plane was full of fuel, resulting in the fire that incinerated the aircraft in a matter of minutes.

Though Boggs said the plane had recently undergone a modification, from a Continental engine to a Rolls Royce turbine engine, he did not say that the modification was suspected as a cause of the crash. The modification was done by O&N Aircraft Modifications, a California company.

The official cause of the deadly wreck sill has not been determined.

Boggs said they group was headed to Houston, Texas. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said the pilot was departing from the airport Friday when the small plane went down and engulfed in flames soon after.