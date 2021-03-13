Fire at popular BeltLine restaurant extinguished on Friday

It happened at Two Urban Licks during the late evening time on Ralph McGill Blvd.

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta eatery is set to reopen after a fire on Friday along the Atlanta BeltLine.

It happened at Two Urban Licks during the late evening time on Ralph McGill Boulevard. According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the fire left no extensive damage.

"There was a small fire on the roof last night with minimal damage," the spokesperson told 11Alive.

Atlanta Fire, which responded to the scene on Friday night, has not yet responded to requests for information about the fire, including details regarding how it may have started.

Meanwhile, patrons shouldn't fret. The eatery known for its salmon chips was scheduled to reopen for dinner on Saturday night, the restaurant confirmed.