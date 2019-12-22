JEFFERSON, Ga. — Two north Georgia teenage girls were killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Jefferson, Ga., on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2019, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

Troopers responded to reports of a wreck with possible fatalities in the 5600 block of US 129 at about 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a 1991 Honda Accord which had been attempting to make a left turn from the Pendergrass Flea Market onto US 129.

According to the GSP report, the driver of the Honda failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign and pulled onto the main roadway, directly into the path of a 2006 Ford F350 truck traveling eastbound on US 129.

The Honda was struck on its driver's side by the Ford. The Honda's 17-year-old driver, Najely Bonilla of Gainesville, and 16-year-old passenger, Elena Regalado of Pendergrass, were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The driver of the Ford, 18-year-old Cole Bruce of Jefferson, and his passenger, 44-year-old Sammy Bruce, both suffered minor injuries.

