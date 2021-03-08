Douglas County High School football player dies

Principal Kenja Parks confirmed that Tyler Fairley died, however, did not disclose the cause of death.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County community is mourning the loss of a beloved high school football player.

You will be MISSED ..😢😢. Rest easy Tyler pic.twitter.com/AMzmwqz0l9 — DC Football (@DCTIGERS_FB) August 1, 2021

In a statement, she said:

"The Douglas County High School family offers our deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Fairley. Tyler was a shining light in our Tiger community. He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, his grace, his willingness to lend a helping hand, his academic excellence, and his athletic prowess. He was a model son, brother, scholar-athlete, and simply a joy to all who knew him."