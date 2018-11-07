LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Phishing scams on social media continue to be a problem and one Hollywood actor is making sure you’re not a victim.

Actor Tyler Perry released a nearly minute-long video squashing rumors he was giving away luxury items.

Unofficial Facebook profiles had been created in the Madea actor’s name claiming he was going to giveaway homes, cars and cash for sharing posts.

Perry said in the video, “my team has to shut down these things every day. There’s a new one popping up – do not give your information to any of these people, do not give them anything.”

He says he doesn’t know who the scammers are but have to get dozens of pages shut down because of it.

Perry wanted those who follow his official page to share the information everywhere.

Before the video ended, Perry wanted to make one thing clear:

“In my life, I’m a giver. I give a lot of things to a lot of people – a lot of employees – random things – cars, houses, I do. But that [the scams] are not true. The Facebook stuff, I’m not giving away anything. Stop it, devil.”

