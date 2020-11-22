Tyler Perry's food giveaway attracts thousands, causes heavy traffic, days before Thanksgiving

They said they'd be able to provide food to the first 5,000 cars.

ATLANTA — People waited in their cars for hours on Sunday to get some help from a man who is giving back to his community time and time again. Some arrived as early as last night.

Tyler Perry Studios hosted its #TPSGiving Food Giveaway drive-up event where they distributed non-perishable food items and gift cards to people in need during the upcoming holiday season.

They said they'd provide food to the first 5,000 cars that came through. And that didn't last long at all. Just before 10 a.m., they were out of food. They continued to hand out gift cards.

Traffic was backed up for miles in all directions around the studio in Southwest Atlanta as people tried to make their way to the event. 11Alive got reports of heavy traffic in Atlanta's West End, more than three miles from the former Fort McPherson army base that is now home to the studios.

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm.



During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season.

Tyler Perry, himself, was once homeless, and openly speaks about his experiences on the road to becoming a billionaire.

In September, Forbes reported Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion since 2005, with a fortune that includes homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.