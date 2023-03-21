Tyler Perry keeps this as a reminder of when he was homeless

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry shared with fans how he keeps a version of the same small car he used as shelter during a time when he experienced homelessness.
In a post to his Instagram page on Monday, Perry shared a photo of a small, blue Geo Metro. Perry said he sometimes likes to take it out for a spin.
It's the same model car (though not the literal same car) he said was once used as his shelter.
"If looking back at how far you've come doesn't make you thankful, I don't know what will," Perry wrote.
The car is a Geo Metro. They were mostly manufactured during the 90s by General Motors and Suzuki.
This particular car, Perry said, shares a valuable message: "If you're still in the struggle please fight on, It's so sweet on the other side of pain."
Perry wrote in the full Instagram post:
Every now and then I take my Geo Metro out for a spin. (When I was homeless it was a car just like this that was my shelter).
If looking back at how far you’ve come doesn’t make you thankful, I don’t know what will.
There’s no way to be ungrateful when you appreciate every blessing you have. And if you’re still in the struggle please fight on…. It’s so sweet on the other side of pain.