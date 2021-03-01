Tyler Perry movie set takes downtown Macon back to 20th century

"A Jazzman’s Blues" is set from 1937-1987. It follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets.

MACON, Ga. — Tyler Perry’s latest film has set up shop in downtown Macon featuring old cars, a market, and more.

The film, titled "A Jazzman’s Blues," is set from 1937-1987. It follows an unsolved murder investigation that unveils a story of love, deceit, and secrets, according to Deadline.

If you're driving in downtown Macon, some roads have been closed for filming.

Street closings began at 7 a.m. Thursday and will last through 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They include the following:

Mulberry Street Lane between 2nd Street and 2nd Street Lane

Cherry Street N and South Curb parking lanes between 1st Street and Cotton Avenue

2nd Street between Poplar Street and Mulberry Street

Cotton Avenue between Cherry Street and 2nd Street