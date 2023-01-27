Editor's note from 11Alive on video of Tyre Nichols' beating by Memphis police officers

In an effort to be transparent with our viewers and readers, we are explaining our process of how we came to decide which portions we will -- and won't -- share.

Example video title will go here for this video

On Friday, Jan. 27, Memphis officials released several videos from the night Tyre Nichols was beaten by several police officers after a traffic stop for alleged reckless driving.

Five officers were terminated from the department and charged with several alleged crimes, including the murder of Nichols, who died in the hospital several days later.

Some of that video is disturbing, leading 11Alive to take the steps to review it before sharing portions of it with our audience.

In an effort to be transparent with our viewers and readers, we are explaining our process of how we came to decide which portions we will -- and won't -- share:

11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including 11Alive anchor Ron Jones, who is a former Oakland police sergeant.

We are choosing to use only portions of the video which add context around how the encounter between Nichols and police started; how Nichols got away from the initial traffic stop; the use of force when officers caught him and the number of officers at the scene; and how long it took first responders to render aid.

We are choosing not to show some of the more graphic images from the officers' body cameras with audio, including the moments when Nichols calls for his mother, as our team of journalists recognize it could be emotionally triggering for some.

We have also made the decision not to upload the full, unedited version of the video, in order to present the most important pieces in context within our reporting.

Those who wish to view the video in full may do so at the City of Memphis website or our sister-station WATN in Memphis.