Motorcyclist died in collision with Tyrone Police vehicle, GSP says; two officers hospitalized

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

TYRONE, Ga. — The motorcyclist involved in a collision with a Tyrone Police Department patrol vehicle on Friday died in the incident, Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning.

GSP also said the two officers in the Ford Explorer patrol SUV sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to Fayette Hospital.

According to GSP, it happened on Highway 74 at Dogwood Trail when the black Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 74 and struck the Tyrone Police patrol vehicle is it tried to turn left from the Highway 74 southbound lanes onto Dogwood Trail.

"The Special Collision Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation," GSP said.