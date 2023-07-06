U-Haul truck filled with tires catches fire on I-285 in DeKalb County, officials say

Only one lane of traffic is currently open as traffic continues to back up toward the tail end of the busy rush hour.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-285 south are currently closed after a U-Haul truck filled with tires went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Fire officials said.

Lanes are currently closed near the Memorial Drive exit of I-285. Fire officials said there are no known injuries at the time. It is not yet sure how the U-Haul caught fire.

As of 6:26 p.m., only one lane of traffic is open as traffic continues to back up toward the tail end of the busy rush hour.

Officials urged drivers to find an alternate route if possible as they try to clean extinguish the fire and clean up the debris as quickly as possible.