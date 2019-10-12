ATLANTA — In an effort to make sure users are getting in the correct car, Uber is testing a new safety feature in the Atlanta market.

Users will now have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their driver before starting the Uber trip.

Starting today, many riders will be able to set up the PIN verification feature in their app. It will be available to all Uber users in Atlanta by the end of the week, officials said.

“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products. “This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

Here's how it works.

Riders can opt-in to the PIN code feature by navigating to their app settings, and tapping "Verify Your Ride."

From there, riders can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during night time trips ( 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.).

Once enabled, the rider will receive a four-digit pin code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pickup location.

When the driver arrives, the rider can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle. After the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin.

When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.

Uber

Uber says they first unveiled this feature at the product showcase event in San Francisco in September and Atlanta is one of only seven cities in the United States to receive this feature first.

“The PIN feature is a powerful option for riders that can also benefit drivers,” said Rebecca Payne, Senior Product Manager at Uber, who helped develop this feature. “PIN Verification helps drivers make certain they have picked up the correct rider.”

