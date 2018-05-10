ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed UFC fighter used to throwing punches inside a ring was arrested for those he allegedly threw outside of it. And it was all caught on camera.

Police responded to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 7:20 p.m. Oct. 2 for calls of a physical fight.

When they got there, a Ivan Williams told officers Charles Haywood hit him repeatedly in the face, kicked him and choked him for a full minute.

It all started after Haywood was apparently denied service on Spirit Airlines after being placed on the "no fly list" and refusing to provide I.D. Williams said he tried to calm Haywood down, but that's when the Spirit Airlines employee told police Haywood "created a disturbance" and began "aggressively approaching" other customers.

Witnesses told police Haywood started the fight when he hit Williams first.

When officers tried to take Haywood in into custody, he did not follow officer's orders and reportedly threatened them. Officers called for backup and were finally able to arrest Haywood, with an officer getting hurt in the process.

11Alive spoke to Williams over Skype, who said he's still shaken up over what happened.

"My lower back hurts. Both of my elbows. My shoulder is hot… pain and stiffness in back of my neck," he described. "(I'm) going back to the E.R. because I'm still seeing spots and have a headache."

Haywood's wife told police he was a professional UFC fighter and he was stressed out about an upcoming fight. However, police weren't able to verify that.

Police arrested him and charged him with battery and obstruction. After first responders checked his minor injuries, they took him to Clayton County Jail.

