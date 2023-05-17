University of Georgia to build new residence hall, officials say

The new hall will have 565 beds to accommodate the influx of students, according to a release.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is set to build a new residence hall for first year students.

The new hall will have 565 beds to accommodate the influx of students, according to a release. The hall will be at South Lumpkin Street near the intersection of West Wray Street, according to a a release.

In addition to a new hall, the university expects to build a new dining, learning and wellness center at the intersection of University Court and East Cloverhurst Avenue, the release said.

The new facilities were approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, officials said.

Currently, a new parking deck proposal is “under consideration,” the release added.