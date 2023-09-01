x
UGA fans can score free coffee with Dunkin' ahead of National Championship

Be sure to pick up a Dawgs themed donut as well!

ATLANTA — UGA fans can score a free coffee at Dunkin' Monday to recharge right before the National Championship game.

The chain said select locations across Georgia are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Fans can also purchase Dunkin's limited-edition Dawgs donut as well.

And while it's not in the shape of a bulldog, the vanilla icing and red sprinkles still makes for a pretty great treat.

Dunkin' is also one of the University of Georgia's partners.

The Dawgs take on TCU at 8 p.m. Monday night.

