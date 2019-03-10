HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A five-year mystery is solved, and it all happened thanks to the power of the internet and a little help from 11Alive's own chief meteorologist.

Earlier Wednesday, a Facebook user posted a photo of a UGA diploma that had somehow made it into her stuff when she moved five years ago.

"SOMEHOW this diploma ended up in my stuff from the moving company," the post read.

While the name of the owner was pretty obvious, attempts to try and connect weren't fruitful.

"I tried once before through FB and LinkedIn without success to return it to its rightful owner," the poster added. "There are too many Stephanie Binghams to tag them all."

Enter 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, who shared the post.

It was enough to give the message the little extra boost it needed - after all, if you know Chris Holcomb you know he bleeds Red and Black for the Georgia Bulldogs.

One of Stephanie Bingham's friends tagged the rightful owner - bringing an end to the mysterious disappearance of her diploma.

"This is me!!!!!!" Bingham wrote under Holcomb's post.

"We just connected! She ended up with two of my pictures from that move 5 years ago! thanks so much for posting everyone!" she added.

