Police: UGA wide receiver driving double the speed limit when arrested

He joins three other UGA players who have been arrested so far this year.

ATHENS, Ga. — Another University of Georgia football player is facing charges after authorities said he was traveling twice the speed limit before his arrest.

UGA wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving charges, according to 11Alive's UGA insider Anthony Dasher.

This comes months after UGA football player Devin Willock and a team staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle wreck - where Athens-Clarke County Police say speeding and alcohol played a role.

Rosemy-Jacksaint marks at least the fourth UGA football player arrested on driving-related charges since the beginning of the year. Athens Clarke-County Police records show Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested after police spotted him going double the speed limit along Atlanta Highway when he was pulled over.

"They know they represent the university, they know they represent us as students," UGA student Hayden Hollingsworth said.

She called this latest arrest disappointing.

"I want to trust them with our university and with our reputation," Hollingsworth said.

According to an incident report, an Athens-Clarke County Police officer was patrolling a stretch of Atlanta Highway and spotted a black Dodge Charger around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon “going 90 miles per hour in a marked 45 miles per hour zone."

In the report, the officer described the Dodge Charger as weaving through traffic while speeding.

"Once I was able to catch up with the vehicle, I initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint," the incident report read.

The college student-athlete was taken into custody. He was booked into the county jail at 4:33 p.m. and was released at 5:28 on a $2,000 bond, records show.

Rosemy-Jacksaint's arrest comes shortly after De'Nylon Morissette's. He was arrested earlier this month, accused of driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions.

UGA's Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also arrested in February. He is accused of reckless driving and street racing.

In early March, authorities arrested Jalen Carter for reckless driving and drag racing in connection with the January crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

After Carter's arrest in mid-March, UGA head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the culture of his football program and whether it was under control.

"Young student-athletes make mistakes, they do. It happens all across the country - it happens here, there’s no lack of control for our program," Smart said.