UGA staffer had speeding history before fatal crash; county clerk claims school employee tried to reduce tickets

An 11Alive investigation found that LeCroy had at least four speeding citations in four counties from 2016 to 2022, and that at least one UGA official knew.

ATHENS, Ga. — There are new details into the crash that killed a UGA football player and staffer earlier this year.

Several county citation records show that the staffer who was driving and died that night, Chandler LeCroy, had multiple excessive speeding tickets in various counties before the fatal crash.

11Alive was also able to confirm a UGA football team official stepped in to try and help reduce fines and punishments related to at least one of LeCroy's speeding tickets.

11Alive is reporting on the series of traffic tickets because it raises potential questions around whether January's deadly crash could have been avoided.

Students, like UGA sophomore Joshua Clark, said people are still talking about the crash that they believe could've been avoided.

"What else is the university missing?" he asked. "If this is happening at this one department, is it only brought up because there's a big football player[s] involved?"

Athens-Clarke County Police have said speeding played a role in the deadly wreck that killed LeCroy and football player Devin Willock.

The Morgan County clerk said the university's director of player support and operations, Bryant Gantt, tried getting LeCroy's fine reduced, while adding that she did not qualify for a fine reduction due to her previous citations.

The clerk adds that it's "typical" for anybody who gets a speeding ticket to ask for a reduction, even though this one was not granted.

Our investigation uncovered that LeCroy received at least four speeding tickets in four different counties since 2016, for speeding anywhere from 19 to 24 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Chandler LeCroy's speeding violations:

October 20, 2016 -- Cited for speeding 74 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in Wilkes County. Was able to get it reduced to 69 mph, and was fined $190.

Cited for speeding 74 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in Wilkes County. Was able to get it reduced to 69 mph, and was fined $190. March 28, 2017 -- Cited for speeding 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Jenkins County. Was on 12 months probation and was fined $549.

Cited for speeding 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Jenkins County. Was on 12 months probation and was fined $549. October 22, 2020 -- Cited for speeding 64 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone in Athens-Clarke County. Was told to complete a defensive driving course and was fined $240.

Cited for speeding 64 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone in Athens-Clarke County. Was told to complete a defensive driving course and was fined $240. October 30, 2022 -- Cited for speeding 77 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in Morgan County. Was fined $209.

The night of the fatal crash, Athens-Clarke County Police said she hit 104 miles per hour on a road with a 40 mph speed limit.

"They should've looked into it at least... analyze the traffic violations," UGA junior Tyler Akers said.