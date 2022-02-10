UGA student arrested, accused of making 'terroristic threats' on Yik Yak, police say

The student is from Virginia and was living in Brumby Hall, according to UGA Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A first-year University of Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making "terroristic threats" on the social media platform Yik Yak– an anonymous messaging app, according to UGA Police.

UGA Police Chief P. Daniel Silk said the student was taken into custody early Sunday morning after receiving information provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The student is from Virginia and was living in Brumby Hall, according to UGA Police.

Chief Silk said the student was taken to the Clarke County Jail.