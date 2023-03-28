UGA student begins radiation after brain tumor found from spring break medical emergency

Liza Burke began radiation treatment on Monday and it will continue daily for the next six weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story.

Friends and family are optimistic as a UGA student begins radiation treatments following the discovery of a brain tumor when she experienced a medical emergency while on spring break in Mexico.

According an online fundraiser, Liza Burke began radiation treatment on Monday and it will continue daily for the next six weeks.

The post said her doctor confirmed she is "battling an aggressive brain tumor" and the results of a brain biopsy are expected to give more clarity on the medical situation later this week.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for your support and continued prayers for Liza’s recovery. As her mom, Laura, said, 'Liza’s the leader in this fight but we are her warriors marching into battle with her,'" an update on the fundraiser said.

According to an ongoing journal of her treatment, Liza's mom put out a prayer request Tuesday afternoon.

"At 2ish she'll have another CT scan. Pray for the best results possible: a shrinking tumor!! Following the scan, she'll have radiation and then surgery to place a feeding tube in her belly. Extra good vibes and prayers for strength and resilience - and more responses for Mom! Thank you for your unrelenting support," the post said.

A post on the radiation update from Monday night said Liza had given "toe wiggles to let me know she needed music, and a very intentional hand squeeze" for her neurologist.

It said Liza is "kicking tumor butt."

After the medical emergency in Mexico, it was initially suspected she'd had just a brain hemorrhage. But her family shared Friday that a brain tumor had been discovered.

The brain tumor was said to be near her brain stem, which caused the hemorrhage. Burke underwent a successful biopsy Thursday.

Burke's mom said doctors explained the tumor was likely "dormant for many years" before it turned aggressive in a quick moment. Burke's radiologist pushed her radiotherapy mask through Friday, something patients receiving radiation to the head or neck need for stability.

Burke woke up on March 10 in Cabo San Lucas with a headache and returned to her hotel room after complaining about the pain during breakfast. When her friends couldn't wake her up, they called for help.

The 22-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was initially diagnosed with AVM, which doctors at first believed caused her brain to hemorrhage.

On March 13, she was on life support, and on March 14, she safely traveled with a pacemaker to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville for further treatment.

Since the news of Burke gained nationwide attention, donations have been pouring into her fundraiser, with people contributing nearly $144,000.