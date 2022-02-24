Ukrainian families in metro Atlanta uncertain after Russian invasion

Long lines for food, money, medicine and gas have been reported in Ukraine

ATLANTA — People in metro Atlanta who have close ties to Ukraine are feeling uncertain and fearful for their relatives overseas in the wake of a Russian invasion. Tanya Klim is constantly monitoring the news, social media and whatever means she can to make sure her family and friends in Ukraine are safe.

Klim has various mementos around her house, reminding her of home: towels, traditional dresses and winter wear, magnets and candy. She grew up in Crimea, which Russia invaded in 2014.

"It's hard to see that Russia first took Crimea from me," Klim said. "Now, they try and take Ukraine from me, the mainland. I feel like Russia is taking part of my life, of my family.”

Klim said her family has seen bombings and missile strikes from their homes, as they take shelter. She said communities are waiting in lines for hours, trying to secure food, money, medicine and gasoline. Others are trying their luck in an attempt to leave the country during the Russian attack. Amid the sense of fear and uncertainty overseas, Klim said she felt helpless at times to care for her loved ones.

“I can’t be with my family," Klim said. "In this moment, I can’t even fly to Ukraine because all the airports are either destroyed or closed. Everybody is in fear, and they try and buy as much food as possible. My mom couldn’t get her medicine. My mom stayed in line for quite a while, until she gave up and went home.”

Klim feels that Russian President Vladimir Putin could extend the attack and move into other countries, forming new governments as he goes. She said people who thought Putin was only issuing threats were shocked to see this threat play out in reality.

Father Eugene Antonov, a Russian Orthodox priest at Joy of All Who Sorrow Church in Cumming, told 11Alive he did not want to get political. He said his congregation is comprised of Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Moldovans and Georgians among others. Antonov grew up in Russia, but he also has family living in Ukraine. He said he was anticipating this invasion since last week.

"For us, to get in this divisive situation, it’s impossible," Antonov said. "We cannot live like this in a small parish. I’m trying with all my heart and strength to stay aside, to not give any definition. It’s terrible. Everybody wants it to end as soon as possible.”

Liliya Makhlaychuk-Sharma grew up in Ukraine, and her home remains close to her heart. She still has relatives and friends living through the attack. Now, she's aiming to bring more international attention and awareness to the conflict. She said the invasion doesn't just have implications for Europe, but also the rest of the world.