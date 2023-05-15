Unidentified Milwaukee woman found dead in '80s may have ties to Atlanta, officials say

People have been working to identify the woman for decades.

ATLANTA — An unidentified woman found in Wisconsin in the 1980s may have loved ones in Georgia, according to searchers.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said genealogy research has potentially linked a young woman found dead in the Milwaukee River near the docks in March 1982 to Georgia. Now the NCMEC is asking the public to share facial reconstruction photos in hopes of identifying her.

She was dead for at least a week or as long as three months when discovered and was believed to be between 15 and 25 years old, researchers said. She weighed around 137 pounds and stood around 5 feet 4 inches tall. The woman was found wearing a tan hip-length wool jacket, blue slacks, a brown striped long-sleeved shirt, a brown blouse with a zipper and black calf-length boots with green knee-high socks.

Investigators believe that she may have friends or family in Atlanta. With new forensic portraits, officials hope someone may be able to identify her.

The NCMEC adds that she had specific features like a surgical scar on her lower abdomen and an old burn scar on the outside of her right ankle. Forensic evidence shows that she also had extensive dental work completed in her life. She had several fillings and two of her teeth had been extracted. She also wore a fixed partial bridge on her upper jaw, making it seem like she had a full set of top teeth, according to the NCMEC.

To note, the woman also had several internal adhesions to her abs and reproductive organs. She possibly had her appendix removed, according to officials.