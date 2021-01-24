Person fatally shot at Fairburn apartments

It happened at the Ashford Town and County Apartments on Sunday morning.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting took place early Sunday at an apartment community in Fairburn, police said.

At around 6:30 a.m., Fairburn Police officers arrived to the Ashford Town and County Apartments at 50 Clay Street to reports of a shooting.

Officers were able to located the deceased man behind one of the buildings, they said.

"We have several persons of interest that our investigators have identified and are speaking to," Deputy Chief of Police Anthony Bazydlo said in a statement. "Additionally, we are viewing and collecting surveillance video from the complex and surrounding areas."

He said the identity of the man is not being released at the time.