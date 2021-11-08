Fairburn officer dies after battling illness

The police department said he died after battling an illness.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

The department announced on Monday that Officer Marquise Grant had passed away on Nov. 5. They said he died after battling an illness. The department did not elaborate with further details about what caused his death.

Grant served with the Fairburn Police Department since 2014.

"RIP Officer Grant. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time," they said in a Facebook post.

They added that his family created an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

"He touched so many over the course of his life and he will be missed dearly by so many," the online fundraiser said.