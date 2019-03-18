FAIRBURN, Ga. -- A five-year-old boy was taken from outside of a pawn shop Monday morning in what police are calling a car theft and kidnapping. It happened at Fairburn Pawn on Broad Street in downtown.

According to police, the child’s dad left the boy inside of the Dodge Charger Hellcat with the doors locked and engine running. That’s when police said the 15-year-old suspect somehow got in the car and drove away with the kid inside. He later dropped the kid off at a home, according to Fairburn Police Department.

“The five-year-old was unharmed and has since been reunited with his father,” the release from police said.

Later, a Union City Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle and started chasing it. The chase ended on Buffington Rd. near S. Fulton Parkway after the stolen car was involved in a crash with a driver not involved in the chase.



There is no word on the condition of the other driver involved in the crash. The teen was arrested and is facing both kidnapping and auto theft charges in Fairburn and police pursuit charges in Union City.

After his arrest, police said he was found with a gun that was stolen from DeKalb Co., counterfeit money and cocaine.

WXIA

