Skeletal remains found in Fairburn rail yard

Railroad workers discovered the remains.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Railroad workers uncovered human remains in Fairburn and now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for tips to help identify the person. Railroad workers discovered the remains on April 6 at the CSX Fairburn Ramp property on McLarin Road.

According to the GBI, the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area. GBI worked the scene and turned the remains over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. For now, police do not know the identity of the person nor do they know the cause of death.

The GBI shared pictures from the investigation that show some of the bones laid out on a blue tarp and other areas of the crime scene.

Our agents are investigating skeletal remains found in Fairburn, GA. We received the request to investigate from the CSX Railroad Police Department on Tuesday. We’ve collected the remains & turned them over to the Fulton County ME’s Office. pic.twitter.com/Zh8s0rHBsW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 8, 2021