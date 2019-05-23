FAIRBURN, Ga. — The driver of a truck missing a wheel will be heading to jail for running from police - once he gets out of the hospital for the accident he allegedly caused.

According to Fairburn Deputy Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo, an officer first spotted the truck in Fairburn driving down the road missing something important - a wheel. The officer said the headlights may have also been missing and he suspected the driver may be intoxicated since the truck was moving all over the roadway.

So the officer decided to make a traffic stop - only it didn't happen because the driver didn't pull over. Instead, the person behind the wheel continued into Union City. At this point, Bazydlo said the officer had pulled back to a safe distance and contacted their police department.

But it wasn't too long before the runaway driver's escape attempt came to an end. Police said the truck ended up crashing into a tractor-trailer at Union City's I-85 exit.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries police believed were not life-threatening. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

While police haven't yet released the name of the driver, they said he faces a charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle out of Fairburn as well as charges stemming from the wreck itself in Union City.

It's still not clear how the truck ended up with a missing fourth wheel or why the driver had allegedly decided to run from police.

***

Abortion law in Georgia | DAs say they won't prosecute women

Mother mortality rate: Mothers are dying from childbirth

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Video shows healthcare staff punching, beating disabled man with belt

Morehouse College commencement speaker to pay off student loan debt for class of 2019