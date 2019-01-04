FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Union City police officer has been shot and another person killed following an officer-involved shooting, authorities confirm.

It happened at a home in 6200 block of Highpoint Road, near the border of City of South Fulton and Union City. Police said the person, reportedly a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead on scene.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but details on the condition of the officer are unknown right now.

11Alive spoke to one woman at the scene who said it was her home where the shooting took place.

According to Tiffany Brown, she was at work when she got a call from her daughter telling her she needed to come home immediately.

"When I made it here, from my understanding somebody was shot in front of my house," she said.

Brown said it was the 19-year-old father of her daughter's baby who had been shot. She said that her daughter had returned home from getting food when she came upon the scene of the shooting. She had to be rushed to Emory Hospital in early labor, as a result.

"It's just crazy," Brown said. "It's real scary. It is close to home. It's at my home. And for someone to be shot and killed in front of my house? ... for my daughter's father to be shot in my front yard. It's crazy."

Brown said so far, police have been tight-lipped about what happened. All she knows is what her daughter told her - that police came and she heard shooting.

"I'm trying to see was it the police shooting or was somebody shooting first in order for them to shoot - I need to know what happened," Brown said. "Police didn't tell me anything."

She added that her son - who was home at the time with her two small grandchildren - was put into the back of a police cruiser, and officers wont let her back inside her home, yet.

"I can't go, and I've been over here for about 30 minutes," Brown said.

Union City Police have not released any information about what happened leading up to the shooting, but confirmed that they asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to respond to the incident - the 27th officer-involved shooting of 2019.

