FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Union City police officer has been shot, authorities confirm.

Few details are known at this time, but it reportedly happened at a home in 6200 block of Highpoint Road, near the border of City of South Fulton and Union City.

Details on the condition of the officer are unknown right now.

Photo: Union City Police officer shot

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are responding to the incident - the 27 of such officer-involved shootings of 2019.

11Alive is working to gather details about the situation and will update this story as it develops.

