Affordable senior housing communities to expand in Union City

National Church Residences to partner with Church City to provide more services, resources for the 55+ community.

Three affordable senior housing communities are about to get a facelift after a new acquisition.

National Church Residences, a property management company for senior living communities, finalized its purchase of a 500-acre campus of Christian City in south metro Atlanta.

The non-profit organization will continue to partner with National Church Residences to help seniors live independently and affordably, according to the organization's leadership.

The acquisition, which includes Larry Moore Manor, John Sparks Manor and Gene Miller Manor will help provide low-income housing for those who qualify.

"We are executed about partnering with National Church Residences on our campus to provide services, programming and renovations to the affordable apartments located here," Christian City CEO, Keith Horton said in a news release.