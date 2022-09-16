1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say

Police said there is no public threat.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police.

Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the arm. Union City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has been notified and will be investigating further.

"The incident is evolving and no further information is available at this time," Union City Police said. "There appears to be no public threat."

