UNION CITY, Ga. — A family of six was displaced by an early morning house fire in 6100 block of Lower Dixie Lake Road in Union City, officials said.

According to Union City Fire Department Battalion Chief Dennis Moore, they received the call at about 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Moore said the fire was brought under control by 5 a.m. and that the family, three adults and three children, were able to escape the home unharmed.

According to Moore, there was significant damage to the house and that it was probably not safe for them to return to the home. He said that many personal items were lost by the family.

Grady EMS crews responded to the scene and, according to Moore, took it upon themselves to get a few things for the youngest victims of the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to provide comfort and assistance to those affected by the blaze.

Moore said the cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.

Grady EMS crews helped to retrieve some items from inside the house that burned for some of the young victims of Saturday morning's fire.

Union City Fire Department

MORE HEADLINES |

Seven shot after 'instant house party' started via Snapchat, police say

2 women shot while inside a car in southwest Atlanta

Woman critically injured in gas station shooting

10-year-old girl with autism reunited with her mom after being missing overnight