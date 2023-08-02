2K gallons of oil dumped into Union City storm drain, cleanup underway: officials

It happened at the Mavis Auto Care along Jonesboro Road. Officials said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Fire crews are responding after 2,000 gallons of used motor oil and fluids were dumped into a storm drain Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Mavis Auto Care along Jonesboro Road. Officials said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Georgia's Environmental Protection Division has been notified and is also responding to the scene.

"No immediate hazard to public at this time. Rhino hazard mitigation team is on the scene and assessing removal," officials said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene as crews work to clean up the spill. Union City Fire said it could potentially take several days to clean up.

