UNION CITY, Ga. – Another teenager has been shot in metro Atlanta.

On Thursday around 1:30 a.m., Union City police responded to an Exxon gas station in the 6680 block of Roosevelt Highway for a shooting.

On scene, police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his face. Hewas transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said preliminary investigations show this shooting could be gang-related and they are seeking two people wanted for questioning.

Union City police need the public's help identifying one male in relation to the shooting. Police have already identified 17-year-old Charlie Davis as a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to call Detective F. Cedeno at (770) 515 – 7836 or email him at fcedeno@unioncityga.org.

This has been the second teenager to suffer a gunshot wound to the face, the first one happened on Tuesday, May 29 in a neighborhood in South Fulton.

Over the past week, at least five teenagers have been shot dead around metro Atlanta. The most recent was Wednesday when 18-year-old Joshua Torrance was shot in the back.

He later died at the hospital.

