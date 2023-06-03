Union City Police investigating shooting after car crashes into utility pole

Here's what we know.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon along South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road.

Law enforcement responded to the area shortly before 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw a running car that had crashed into a utility pole. Investigators said they saw what appeared to be blood and shell casings at the scene.

Union City Police said they've determined two "potential victims" got into an unknown car and went to a nearby hospital.

"All hospitals in the area have been notified for normal protocol of advising law enforcement once the victims arrive," the police department said. "Officers are canvassing the area and looking at cameras in the area for further information and witnesses."

Investigators with UCPD Criminal Investigations Division are also on standby, according to the police department.

"The actual victims are unknown at this time and there appears to be no public threat to the community at this time," Union City Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.