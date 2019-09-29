UNION CITY, Ga. — The search for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old child inside is underway.

According to police, officers got the call about a stolen car at the Shell off Roosevelt Highway in Union City about 5:30 p.m., Sunday.

When they got there, they learned that the baby was still inside the car.

Police put out a description of the car - a 2019 Kia Sorento - which had been spotted going north on Roosevelt Highway in Union City.

Video shared with 11Alive shows one of the store managers rushing after the thief when he realizes what's going on - but it was too late.

Manager Prem Kunwar told 11Alive's Hope Ford she recognized the suspect, who apparently comes to the gas station "all the time."

Video shows the owner of the car run out of the store just as the suspect drives off. When Kunwar learned that there was a 1-year-old boy in the car, he jumped into his own car to chase him down.

"I still went out there to follow him but I couldn’t catch him," Kinwar said.

Just hours later, authorities confirmed officers with the Atlanta Police Department found a car that matched the description of the stolen one parked at the Atlanta airport, just a 15 minute ride from the gas station. The child was still inside.

The Union City Police Department said the child was checked out by Grady EMS on the scene and was turned over to the child's father and grandmother.

Kunwar said he's noticed a rise in slider crimes at his gas station and is warning folks to lock their doors. He told 11Alive he's relieved to hear the baby is safe. He added that he had no reservations about chasing down the suspect - and would do it all over again, if necessary.

"It was important for the baby, not the car," Kunwar said. "We can buy a new car, but we cannot buy a baby."

Police said the suspect was able to get away. They describe him as a man with dreadlocks wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information on the situation, they are asked to contact Union City detectives at 770-964-1333.

MORE NEWS

Cobb County mourns the death of former Commissioner Tim Lee

20 years later: Who killed Elaine Nix?

Driver responsible for deadly Butts County wreck dies