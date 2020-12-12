'She is shaken up and still very fearful': Attorney of teen stabbed by Dunkin' customer speaks

Union City police released new surveillance video hoping to find the suspect who stabbed teen employee at Dunkin

UNION CITY, Ga. — Video of a young employee being attacked by an angry customer over a food order left many of 11Alive viewers reeling.

On Friday, Union City Police released a new surveillance video hoping to find the suspect.

"This is a grown man attacking a young lady. A situation like that should never happen in our society," said Kamau Mason, attorney for the victim's family.

A newly released surveillance video shows the counter view from a Dunkin' store where a teenage girl was viciously stabbed by a customer.

"By grace of god and force of will, she survived the encounter," said Mason. "She is shaken by it, she is very fearful."

"When I, myself saw the size of the knife at his side and then I saw the overhead swing, and then I see the gentleman flip his hair back, you know, and then swing again, you know, all of these images were so disturbing," he added.

A freeze-frame shows the man police are desperately trying to find. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information to help track him down.

Investigators said it started in the Union City drive-thru when the suspect got upset because a food item he wanted wasn't available. Police said he and a female passenger drove away, but then they came back.

Part of the video showed a verbal dispute between the victim and the suspect. Moments later, he took out his knife and started stabbing her. The man chased her around the store as she screamed for help.

"This is the type of situation that should really raise our moral fortitude as a group of people here in the Atlanta metro area," Mason said. "This is a case where we have a victim in the purest form because she is a young lady and she just wanted to go to work and do her job."

Mason added that the family definitely wants the teen's attacker brought to justice.