BMW employees restrain man accused of attempting to steal from nearby gas station, firing gun in air

It all started at the QT gas station located in the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road, which is less than a mile and a half away from the BMW dealership.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A chain of events led BMW workers to restrain a man who allegedly caused two frightening scenes in Union City Friday.

According to Union City Police, the man they arrested at the dealership is accused of firing shots in the air. The same man also attempted to steal items from a nearby convenience store before making his way to the car lot, officers said.

It all started at the QT gas station located in the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road, which is less than a mile and a half away from the BMW dealership in the 4100 block of the same street.

Officers went to the QT in reference to a man who attempted to steal merchandise from behind the register, they said. However, the employees there were able to remove him from the store before police arrived.

Shortly after, officers receive a call about a possible "active shooter" at the BMW dealership. Units detoured to respond to that scene. That's where they found the employees there restraining a man.

"Upon further investigation it was determined that the male subject was identified as the person responsible for the attempted theft at the QT gas station," police said in a news release. "The subject was also identified as the male subject that began to discharge eight rounds from a handgun into the air of the parking area."

The man was arrested and warrants were obtained for armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers said no one was hurt at either location.

"UCPD wants to thank the brave men and women employees for their quick response and sacrifice in subduing the subject until we arrived," police said.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE