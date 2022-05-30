Union City police officer killed in off-duty crash, department says

In a social media post, the department said Officer Rodney Steed died.

UNION CITY, Ga. — The Union City Police Department is mourning after the loss of one of their officers.

In a social media post made on Memorial Day, the department said Officer Rodney Steed died following an-off duty crash. He was 57 years old. Police didn't provide any other information about the fatal wreck.

Steed, who was retired from the military, was assigned to the Court Services Division. Union City Police said Steed had also retired from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office after 20 years of service.

He joined the Union City Police Department in 2017.

"Officer Steed passing is a tough loss for our agency as his spirit and continual laughter remains an integral part of our daily lives serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Union," the police department posted on Facebook.