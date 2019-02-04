UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City police officer is recovering after he was shot Monday evening at a home on Highpoint Road, near the border of City of South Fulton and Union City.

According to preliminary information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Union City Police officer had been dispatched to the area around Highpoint Road to investigate a reported fight. Follow-up on that report brought him to Highpoint Road, where he spotted a person running. At some point, the person, reportedly a 19-year-old, pulled out a gun. Authorities are still trying to figure out what transpired, but said backup arrived to find both the officer and 19-year-old, Veltavious Griggs, shot. Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union City PD Officer Jerome Turner, Jr was taken to Grady Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The Union City mayor told 11Alive that Turner, Jr. went through a six-hour surgery.

According to a post by the Union City Police Department, the officer is officially in recovery and, according to the surgeons, everything went well.

Mayor William Oxford said they're "incredibly thankful for Bullet proof vests this morning because the officer got shot directly in the chest and it didn’t penetrate."

Oxford claimed that the life saving tool absolutely saved Turners life and they hope to have the officer back with his family soon.

The GBI is still investigating the shooting to find out who fired first. The mother of the 19-year-old spoke with 11Alive Monday and she said she wants answers.

"All I want to know is answers ... to why my baby was shot and killed," Shantrina Griggs, mother of the 19-year-old said.

