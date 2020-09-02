UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are still trying to figure out exactly what led to a shooting near a strip mall on Jonesboro Road.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Jonesboro Road around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators arrived to find a man shot in the leg.

Further investigation showed the person was shot during an attempted carjacking. Police have not said if the person shot was the car owner or the attempted carjacker.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. This is a developing story. Check back with 11Alive for updates as they become available.

