Gunfire in Walmart parking lot causes scare in Union City

Police say no one was injured but they are still looking for the shooters.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police say they are still searching for suspects after gunfire outside a local Walmart brought initial fears of an "active shooter" situation.

A spokesperson for the department said that, when police first received the call about a shooting at Walmart at 4735 Jonesboro Road, they believed this may have been the case.

Spokesperson and officer Jerome Turner Jr. said that they arrived to find this wasn't the case. Further investigation revealed that two unknown suspects did open fire on one another outside the store in the parking lot.